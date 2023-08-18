Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi assumed responsibilities as the country’s 32nd foreign secretary on Thursday, replacing Asad Majeed Khan who retired from government service upon attaining superannuation.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Foreign Office (FO) stated, “Ambassador Syrus Qazi has assumed responsibilities as the 32nd foreign secretary of Pakistan.”

The FO further said, “Ambassador Qazi brings with him an extensive experience in bilateral & multilateral diplomacy with postings in India, US & UN Geneva.”

It added that the newly appointed official has served as the ambassador to Hungary from 2015 to 2017 and to Turkiye as well from 2017 to 2022.

Following the announcement, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri congratulated Qazi and wished him success in the “heavy responsibility you have taken on at this time”.

“Pakistan is our friendly and brotherly neighbour, and I am happy to work closely with you,” the Iranian official had added.