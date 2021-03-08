Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad, wife test positive for COVID-19

Damascus – Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma al-Assad have contracted Covid-19, the Syrian presidency confirmed on Monday.

The president and his wife underwent the coronavirus test after they developed “mild symptoms,” the statement said, adding that the test came back positive.

“Both are are in good health and in a stable condition, and they will continue to work during their home quarantine period that will last two or three weeks,” it added.

The Syrian president has joined a list of world leaders who have tested positive for the infection including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and former President Donald Trump.

Syria has reported 15,981 cases while 1,063 people have lost their lives to the infection. Meanwhile, 10,374 people have so far recovered.