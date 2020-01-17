Syrian truce has failed, says UNHRs chief

New York

United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet called on Friday for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Idlib, saying that the latest Syrian ceasefire had “yet again failed to protect civilians”.

“It is deeply distressing that civilians are still being killed on a daily basis in missile strikes from both the air and ground,” Bachelet said in a statement on the ceasefire, which was due to be implemented nearly a week ago.

Around 350,000 Syrians, mostly women and children, have fled a renewed Russian-backed offensive in the opposition-held Idlib province since early December, and have sought shelter in border areas near Turkey, the United Nations said on Thursday. –Reuters