Syrian power tussle: A proxy warfare?

Syed Qamar Afzal Rizvi

SYRIA is under the harrow of war devastation caused by an unlimited seven year war. On April 13, Britain and France joined the United States in the Syrian air strikes in a coordinated operation that was intended to show an apparent Western resolve vis-à-vis international law. The United States, Britain and France have also launched a new bid at the United Nations to investigate chemical weapons attacks in Syria in the wake of US-led missile strikes against Bashar al-Assad’s regime. Knowingly, at least 70 people have died in a suspected chemical attack in Douma, the last rebel-held town in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta, rescuers and medics say. Understandably, this war — the game of great powers tussle waged between inter and intra state actors — if not yet controlled, could expand the war zones.

The attack after dusk on April 07 sent a stream of patients with burning eyes and breathing problems to clinics, medical and rescue groups said. In that attack , more than 80 people died in a Sarin attack on the opposition-held town of Khan Sheikhoun, and a joint inquiry by the UN and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) held the Syrian government responsible. In August 2013, rockets containing the nerve agent Sarin were fired at rebel-held areas of the Eastern Ghouta, killing hundreds of people. A UN mission confirmed the use of Sarin, but it was not asked to state who was responsible. Western powers said only Syrian government forces could have carried out the attack. A proxy war or proxy warfare is a war that results when opposing powers use third parties as substitutes for fighting each other directly. While powers have sometimes used governments as proxies, violent non-state actors, mercenaries, or other third parties are more often employed. Syrian power tussle shows a complex conflict tapestry : for the people who remain there, for those who’ve fled but hope one day to return and for those who seek a sound, diplomatic solution. The catalog of actors operating in the theater, even at this late date, is increasingly alarming: Syrian pro-government forces, Syrian rebels, ISIL-terrorists, Russian armed forces, and U.S. coalition Nato forces. International actors like Russia and the United States claim to have entered the conflict to subvert the threat of ISIL. Both sides dispute the other’s rationale. But when direct military contact occurs between the United States and Russia, that threatens not only the goal of reducing ISIL terror but the stability of the whole international order.

On the domestic front, the core conflict is between forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad and the rebels who oppose him. Over time, both sides fractured into multiple militias, including local and foreign fighters, but their fundamental disagreement is over whether Mr. Assad’s government should stay in power. This opened a second conflict: Syria’s ethnic Kurdish minority took up arms amid the chaos. The Kurds carved out a de facto mini-state and have gradually taken territory they see as Kurdish — sometimes with backing from the United States, which sees the Kurds as an ally against jihadist groups. While Mr. Assad has not focused on fighting the Kurdish groups, they are opposed by neighboring Turkey, which is in conflict with its own Kurdish minority. The third conflict involves the Islamic State, also known as ISIS or ISIL, which emerged out of infighting among jihadist groups having. In 2014, the Islamic State seized large parts of Syria and Iraq, and it declared that territory its caliphate. The group has no allies and is at war with all other actors in the conflict. On the foreign front, the most complex, dynamic may be the crisscrossing foreign interventions, which have grown steadily. Mr. Assad receives vital support from Iran and Russia, as well as the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. The rebels are backed by the United States and oil-rich Arab states like Saudi Arabia. These foreign powers that include the US/Nato, UK, France and Germany, Saudi Arabia and Turkey have different agendas, but all pursue them by ramping up Syria’s violence, helping to perpetuate the war. And yet, Trump’s logic: Mission accomplished seems illogical.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed two Israeli F-15 warplanes launched airstrikes on the T-4 base in central Syria from Lebanese territory, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported. Syrian state media said that a number of people were killed or injured in the strikes and cited a military source blaming Israel for the military action. United Nations Security Council Resolution 2118 of 27 September 2013 required Syria to assume responsibility for and follow a timeline for the destruction of Syrian chemical weapons.

Syria appeared to bomb Khan Shaykhun with sarin in April 2017. Syria and it most powerful ally, Russia, blamed Israel for striking an air base in the war-torn country on April 07 following a suspected chemical gas attack that drew condemnation from world powers. Russian ambassador Vassily Nebenzia accused the west of “hooliganism” and demanded it “immediately end its actions against Syria and refrain from them in the future”. “You are not only placing yourselves above international law, but you are trying to rewrite international law,” Nebenzia said. Nonetheless, this ongoing war in Syria- after the devious destruction of Iraq by the western forces-posits nothing but an evil western agenda to redraw the Syrian borders to strengthen the Israeli-US conceived dream of greater Israel. And obviously, the current Syrian crisis owes its legacy to the era of bipolarity once ushered in by the Cold War period in which two global powers — US and the former USSR — were engaged in waging the proxy wars in the Middle East. To prevent this war, both the United States and Russia need to adopt a reconciliatory discourse.

— The writer, an independent ‘IR’ researcher-cum-analyst based in Karachi, is a member of European Consortium for Political Research Standing Group on IR, Critical Peace & Conflict Studies.