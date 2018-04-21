Syrian crisis

“Unfortunate!” A very unfortunate situation is emerging in Syria. Either killings are happening due to chemical weapons or conventional weapons. Either Government forces are killing rebels or Opposition forces are killing Government forces. Whether if it’s Israel, or Russia or America or UK or France launching assaults, the people being killed are Syrians. It is net loss of Syria, net loss to Ummah, net lose to Humanity. Who is the beneficiary of this crisis? The enemies of Syria, the enemies of peace, the enemies of humanity are beneficiaries.

It reminds us of the Iraq war. Iraq was attacked for being blamed to have weapons of mass destruction. But later on it was found that a wrong decision based on wrong information was made. Iraq was a stable country before Iraq war and people of Iraq were enjoying a peaceful life, with good educational and healthcare facilities. There was plenty of food, fuel, drinking water, electricity etc. But Iraq war destroyed infrastructure and ruined the whole country completely. Today, everyone is suffering due to shortage of food, medicines, electricity, fuel and deteriorated security situation. If some one wants to repent for wrong doing, it is too late already. The loss and damage to Iraq was un-recoverable and irreversible.

I am afraid, today Syria is attacked based on information of use of chemical weapons. There is a mechanism and UN Charter to investigate such incidents. UN may opt for any line of action if allegations are proved with a strong valid evidence. However, by-passing UN, any unilateral action by any one country or a group of countries may be considered illegal and inappropriate. It may be considered as aggression on a sovereign state. It is desired, UN, international community and all peace loving individuals, may prevent blood-shed and recue humanity from a big disaster.

ZAMIR AHMED AWAN

Islamabad

