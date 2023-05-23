Syrian conjoined twins arrive in Riyadh amid separation surgery hopes

Syrian conjoined twins Ehsan and Bassam have arrived in Saudi Arabia amid hopes that a successful separation surgery could be carried out. The Saudi medical evacuation plane carrying the pair, accompanied by their parents, landed at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh from Ankara, Turkiye, on Monday.

Upon their arrival, the twins were transferred to King Abdullah Specialized Children’s Hospital so doctors could study their condition and consider the possibility of conducting an operation to separate them.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabiah, the head of the medical team and general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, extended his gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for supporting the program to separate conjoined twins.—AN