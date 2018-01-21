Syrian children succumb to bitter cold while crossing into Lebanon: UNICEF

UNITED NATIONS :At least 12 Syrians, including two children, lost their lives in freezing temperatures as they tried to enter eastern Lebanon, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reported Saturday, warning that there are fears more could be trapped along the route. “More children could be among the dead as residents in the area and the Lebanese authorities continue to look for people who are reportedly trapped in the mountains in freezing temperatures and snow,” Geert Cappelaere, the UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, said in a statement. “Syrian people continue to risk their lives and the lives of their children in a desperate search for safety and shelter,” he added. The tragic incident occurred near the Masna’ border crossing between Lebanon and Syria. In the statement, Cappelaere also said that UNICEF has been distributing blankets, warm clothes, and fuel to heat schools to help families cope with the harsh winter in Syria and other countries in the region. However, funding constraints are challenging UNICEF’s ability to continue the assistance, it said. So far, UNICEF said it has received only half of the funding needed for winter response, and if urgent funding is not received, it will not be able to reach nearly 800,000 children with winter assistance, the UN agency said. Underscoring that the death of the two Syrian children is a ‘reminder’ that much more needs to be done, Cappelaere calling for an end to brutal conflicts and increased support for vulnerable children.

Orignally published by APP