Syrian baby born in earthquake adopted by aunt, uncle

Although her parents and siblings perished in the disaster, a baby born in northern Syria following last month’s tragic earthquake was reunited on Saturday with her aunt and uncle.

Following the earthquake, video of a rescuer descending a mound of rubble while carrying a newborn baby covered in dust was widely shared on social media.

The infant was eventually determined to be the child of Abdallah and Afraa Mleihan, who perished in the earthquake in the rebel-held town of Jandaris in Syria’s Aleppo region together with their other children.

Until medical professionals could confirm the identity of her relatives, the newborn was treated in the Jihan Hospital further west in the Afrin district, which is also controlled by the opposition.