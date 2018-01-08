Syrian army, allies recapture key militant stronghold in Idlib

Damascus

Syrian army forces, supported by allied fighters from popular defense groups, have managed to regain control over a key stronghold of foreign-sponsored Takfiri terrorists in the country’s northwestern province of Idlib as they are engaged in a major military offensive to break the siege on a strategic air base in the province.

A military source, requesting anonymity, said government troops and their allies could liberate the town of Sinjar in the Maarrat al-Nu’man district of the province, located roughly 300 kilometers (186 miles) north of the capital, Damascus, on Sunday after members of the Takfiri Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorist alliance were defeated.

The source added that Syrian army soldiers and their allies could also retake the towns of Mutawasita, Khiara, and Kafrya al-Ma’ara.

Sinjar would serve as a key launching pad for further military operations in Idlib province. The town is only 14 kilometers from the key Abu al-Duhur Air Base, whose recapture would enable the Syrian army to regain the upper hand in carrying out airstrikes against militant positions in Idlib. Members of the pro-Syrian government forces ride on a tank as it drives down a street in the Syrian border town of Albu Kamal on November 20, 2017. (Photo by AFP)

The developments came only a day after the media bureau of Syria’s Operations Command announced in a statement that government forces and their allies had managed to establish complete control over the villages of Khwein al-Kabir, Rasm Sham al-Hawa, Niha and Qaliat al-Tawibiyah in addition to Zarzur town following fierce clashes with terrorists from the Jabhat Fateh al-Sham Takfiri group, formerly known as al-Nusra Front, in the southern part of Idlib province.

Meanwhile, the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Sunday the army had taken more than 95 villages in Idlib and Hama provinces since October 22.

“Battles have shifted now to the northwest of Sinjar after the Syrian army and its allies controlled the town,” the Britain-based monitor said.—Agencies