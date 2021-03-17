Syria says Assad, wife recovering from Covid-19

Syrian President Bashar al Assad and his wife Asma are recovering from Covid-19 and will soon resume their full duties after ending a period of isolation at home, the president’s office said.

The office had said on March 8 that Assad, 55, and his 45-year-old wife, who announced her recovery from breast cancer in 2019, had tested positive for Covid-19 after showing minor symptoms and that they would work in isolation at home.

“The laboratory and X-ray indications related to their health condition are returning gradually to normal,” the office said in a statement.