Syria retakes village in Idlib, makes gains

Damascus

Syrian government forces have managed to retake a key village in the militant-controlled province of Idlib in the northwest.

The Syrian Central Military Media said late Saturday that the military and allied fighters had liberated the village of Tal al-Khanazeer, located on the southeastern edge of Idlib.

It said the allied forces also pushed deep into the province where thousands of militants and their families have been encircled over the past years.

Syrian forces launched the operation into Idlib’s southeastern frontiers from the central province of Hama.

Syrian opposition sources said the recapture of Tal al-Khanazeer came after some intense fighting and that government forces had managed to advance on several fronts around the village.

Syria has been making back-to-back gains against militants over the past months. The government has managed to clear vast swathes of land from the grip of Takfiri terrorist groups in the west, north and east of the country and the drive continues in the northwest where militants have sought refuge.

Many of those resisting government in Idlib are Takfiri groups related to al-Qaeda. They controlled territories in northern Syria, including in the flashpoint city of Aleppo, before being purged last year.

Many observers say the war in Idlib would be a last station for Syria’s costly six-year war on terror. The government declared a full victory against Daesh, the most notorious militant group operating in Syria, last month after it liberated cities in the province of Dayr al-Zawr close to the Iraqi border.

More than 300,000 people have been killed and millions have been displaced as a result of six years of militancy in Syria which the government blames on certain regional countries.—Agencies