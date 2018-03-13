Syria finds chemical weapons workshop in Ghouta

Damascus

The Syrian military has found a workshop used by foreign-backed militants to make chemical weapons, Russian media say.

The workshop was discovered in a recently-liberated area in Eastern Ghouta where Syrian troops are fighting foreign-backed extremists and Takfiri terrorists, Russian news agencies reported Monday, citing a field commander.

The militants holed up in Eastern Ghouta have been raining rockets on the Syrian capital, killing and injuring many civilians over the past weeks.

Most recently, the official Syrian Arab News Agency said terrorists based in the area had attacked the capital’s al-Kabbas neighborhood with rockets, killing two civilians.

The US and its western and regional allies have often pointed their fingers at the Syrian government for chemical attacks, which Damascus has consistently denied.

The US, along with Britain and France, has threatened military action against the Syrian government if allegations of chemical attacks are proven. The discovery of the workshop is yet another revelation in a prolonged debate on who used chemical weapons in Syria.—Agencies