Syria facing ‘new wave’ of US intervention

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says Syria is facing a “new wave” of US intervention, where Washington is still pursuing geoeconomic interests in the Arab country.

“Unfortunately we see a new wave of foreign intervention and occupation particularly by the US, driven by an obsession,” Zarif told a conference in Moscow on Monday.

“If we look at the attack by the US against the Syrian forces on February 7, we see some profiting, a short-sighted geoeconomic interest to capture territory,” he added.

The attack on Syrian troops and their allies happened in the eastern Dayr al-Zawr Province, with a US official claiming that more than 100 pro-government forces were killed in the assault.—Agencies