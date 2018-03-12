Syria is bleeding profusely

The terrifying Syrian civil war has jolted the whole humanity. Maltreatment, bloodshed and agony are what we see in the land of Syria. The dead bodies of innocent children are posing many questions to those who are fuelling this unwanted war. The streets, which were once reverberated with cheers of children, have been replaced with hue and cry.

For the past seven years more million of Syrians have been slaughtered brutally in bombardments. This horrendous war shows no sign of ending. It is high time for us to raise our voices against this callous and shameful act of madness. Even though UN is trying to address this issue, but international and regional actors are continuously defying all peace initiatives. They are only after their small interests in total disregard to dying humanity.

MAHA MOHSIN

Karachi

