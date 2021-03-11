Syra Yousaf’s new selfie is all the rage

Pakistani actors Syra Yousaf and Bilal Ashraf have been the darlings of the industry for as long as one can remember.

The ‘Tanhaiyan’ star, Yousaf took to Instagram to share a heartwarming selfie accompanied by her fellow actor Bilal Ashraf and captioned the picture “ Kind people are the best kind of people”. Bilal left a cheery comment under the post in which he was all praises for the beautiful Syra. The ‘superstar’ actor wrote: “u r and a source of inspiration for sooo many and a true rockstar’, following a trail of hearty emoticons.

Fans and fellow stars could not stop gushing over the stunning selfie. One fan advised Syra “Hai Marry Him! What a good looking couple”. One follower wrote “celebrities with zero haters”.

Even the superstar Mahira couldn’t help endorsing the picture. She commented a “yes!” under the post. Other factors including Saboor Aly and Ghana Ali also showered the picture with immense love.