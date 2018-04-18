SynergyGoogleDay

Karachi

Synergy Group is a cluster of companies that operate in different facets of the Pakistani marketing and advertising industry. It has a digital wing (Synite Digital), an ATL wing (Synergy Advertising), two media wings (Synchronize Carat, Ocly Vizeum), and a PR wing, (Syntax Communications). The Group is headed by Ahmed Kapadia—Managing Director, and Ali Mandviwalla—Managing Partner with over 300 employees distributed over its offices in Karachi (head office), Lahore, and Islamabad. On Wednesday, 11th April, 2018, the group held a digital extravaganza by the name of Synergy Google Day. The event was organized at Karachi Gymkhana and was composed of insights and ideas that make the digital marketplace a goldmine for marketers from all over Pakistan.—PR