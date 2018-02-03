Syndicate of Ghazi varsity meets

Staff Reporter

Bahawalpur

Provincial Minister for Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gillani chaired syndicate meeting of Ghazi University Dera Ghazi Khan through video link.

This was second meeting of the syndicate which approved administrative, academic, fiscal and developmental steps taken by Prof. Dr. Qaiser Mushtaq, Vice Chancellor and praised improvement and uplift in every sector of the university under his leadership.

The members termed these achievements significant for the newly developed university of the Southern Punjab. The members approved selection board and selection committees and recommendations of these bodies during recently held meetings. A committee was formulated to review rules and regulations of the University besides approval of two experts in each faculty board. The syndicate also approved membership of MPA Sardar Jamal Khan Laghari in University Finance and Planning Committee.