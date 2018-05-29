Symposium at Pakistan Sweet Homes

Staff Report

A one-day symposium was held at the Pakistan Sweet Homes, Islamabad, to promote social and culture cohesion in the society. The event was organized by Bashar, an organization comprising youth of the country and working for promotion of peace in the society. Members of the Bashar from Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) par-ticipated in the event titled ‘Bashar-2nd Project’.

Speakers on the occasion stressed that Bashar is an organization for the youth and by the youth who are free of any bigotry and racism. “The objective of the organization is to disseminate the message of peace to the whole world,” they said, adding that the organization is playing its due role for the development and progress of the country through its voluntary social work. “Bashar is working to provide the youth a platform where they can utilize their energies for the betterment of the country. It is also striving to bring improvement to the education, health, tourism and sports sectors besides alleviation of poverty through creation of job opportunities for the educated youth,” they said, adding the services of the organization are being hailed at the national level.

This objective of the event was to promote and deliberate the importance of youth in the education sector and ex-change and promote the ideas sharing potential of the youth.

The event also highlighted the leadership skills of the youth, besides depicting the orphan and street children as obligatory component of the state. The services of Pakistan Sweet Homes for orphan and street children were also appreciated on the occasion.