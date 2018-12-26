Symbol of affection getting hurt!

Kashif Shamim Siddiqui

MOTHER love shapes cultures and individuals. No creature in this universe can be as potent as a mother, she is the one who is probably endowed with all the powers as she has the unfathomable power to give birth to another life into the world. People across regions, religions, castes, cultures and genders have emotions binding them to their mothers. A mother is she who can take the places of all others but whose place no one else can take. Here, in our country, mothers, specially “rural mothers” have been badly suffering since many decades. Each year an estimated 515,000 women die from complications of pregnancy and childbirth and 15-18 million women suffer long-term injuries and disabilities. Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) of 276 per 100,000 live births in Pakistan is higher than its neighboring South Asian countries while one in every 170 women in Pakistan has the lifetime risk of maternal death. Without a mother, babies are also dying. The country has been ranked at 149 among 179 countries by the State of the World’s Mothers Report in 2015, while a year before of the report the rank was at 147. India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka were at 140, 130, 114 and 92 respectively among 179 countries. Like other South Asian countries, health and sanitation infrastructure is adequate in country’s urban areas but is generally poor in rural areas.

Poor-rich divide within rapidly urbanizing cities and disparities arising from it regarding mother health. Maternal health facilities, educational opportunities, economic status, disturbing and termed inequality and political representation are the giant barriers. Similarly underage marriages, very high fertility rates, a high-unmet need for family planning and very low rates of skilled birth attendance are a few of the many fundamental underlying causes of poor health of women in Pakistan. Maternal healthcare statistics in our country are some of the poorest in South Asia. Getting people in rural areas to visit healthcare facilities, for prenatal, deliveries and antenatal care, when the quality of care is poor, drugs unavailable and health staff absent or inexcusably rude, Lack of round-the-clock services at the health care facilities are other important issues.

Unfortunately, in the poorest districts of Pakistan, mothers are facing so many issues, complications and miseries since beginning, main of them is the weakest healthcare setup. The youngest mothers are the poorest and least literate, living in the underserved areas where they have little or no access to healthcare. Maternal deaths occur due to pregnancy related preventable causes like hemorrhage, hypertensive disorders, sepsis, obstructed labour and unsafe abortions. Ratio of death due to anemia and consequences of anemia is high in the rural population. Delay in reaching hospital especially with moribund hemorrhage, long distance from the health facility and poor availability of transport, have been the recognized risk factors for maternal mortality. One of the major reasons behind recurrence of maternal deaths in the underdeveloped areas is the failure of primary and secondary healthcare resources to provide adequate treatment to the ailing mothers, compelling them to rush to the hospital, and thereby stretching its already scarce resources to the limit.

Basic Health Units (BHUs), Rural Health Clinics (RHCs) as primary care facilities, Taluka Headquarters Hospital (THQ) and District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) as secondary care are the prime stakeholders of healthcare, their role and functions seem unable to work fully or properly until the resolution of their basic concerns like unavailability of human resources, improper and delayed funds, insufficient percentage of allocated budget, transportation, capacity building of entire staff, benefits, facilities and rewards from the employer are the highlights to be focused. To provide proper and good quality healthcare, there can be two ways to strengthen the health sector, one: a substantially improved public system and second: regulation of the private entities. “Partnership of both”, a third way, will be the best. Further, a comprehensive approach is needed to improve maternal health, mainly by improving and upgrading facilities at district hospitals. The lack of professional norms among service providers is the major cause perilously compromising the quality of healthcare in Pakistan. For a better understanding of the cause-and-effect in this particular aspect of the healthcare system, it would require a greater insight into the experts’ research and observations.

Most of these deaths – both maternal and newborn – are preventable with the help of evidence-based and affordable solutions. Similarly precious lives can be saved if there are enough properly trained, competent and supported primary health caretakers, working in the communities and in a functional health system. Especially in the villages skilled, authorized and supported Midwives and Lady Health Workers (LHWs) are considered front line soldiers in providing primary health care services and protecting mothers from complications of pregnancy and childbirth, may ultimately lead them to death. Skilled Birth Attendants (SBA) need to be worked and invested on more. Internationally SBA play a vital role in improving maternal indicators but they cannot do so without a back-up support system including training and tools. In the current scenario, it seems that government alone cannot handle such enormous burden, therefore many organizations and associations, especially civil society, have come to the fore to boost government endeavours in strengthening the healthcare infrastructure. Survival rates for mothers in Pakistan heavily depend on robust healthcare setup. Therefore, the need of effective strategy for delivery of healthcare to rural women is paramount and requires a study of maternal perceptions and experiences of the healthcare system. Instant and effective measures are essential to be taken to increase the quality of care for mothers in at least some of the most remote regions as priority.

— The writer is a Poet & former student of Economics at Karachi University.

Share on: WhatsApp