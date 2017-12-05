Symbol of glorious history of struggle: Malik

Sh Kabeer’s sacrifices homaged at prayer meet

Srinagar

“Shaheed-e-Hurriyat Sheikh Abdul Hameed was a symbol of unity and sacrificed his life for the same goal. His father Sheikh Abdul Kabeer also represented the same ideology and always remained busy with his social work and philanthropy,” said Chairman Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Muhammad Yasin Malik on Sunday while addressing people at the condolence meet organised in favour of Sheikh Abdul Kabeer who passed away on Thursday.

Paying tributes to Sheikh Kabeer, Malik recalled the deceased’s struggle and sacrifices of his family. Several personalities from resistance and religious camp, and business fraternity including Javaid Ahmad Mir (JKLF), Shabir Ahmad Dar (Muslim Conference), Tariq Ahmad Dar, Farooq Ahmad Wani (PL), Bashir Ahmad Tota (PL), M Iqbal Mir (Mahaz –e-Azadi), Shakeel Ahmad Bakhshi (ISL), Abrar Ahmad Khan, Sajad Ahmad and Haji Nisar (Traders’ fraternity), Molvi Mushtaq (Salvation Movement), Syed Shabir Ahmad Shah (Sawtul Haq), GM Rah (PL Khan Sopori), Khurshid Mir representing Rouf Kashmiri, Hafiz Sajad (representing Shaheed Shabir Sideeqi Trust), Umer Aadil Dar ( Tehreek-e-Hurriyat), Molvi Muhammad Hussain, Pirzada Raof Ahmad, Muneer Ahmad, Zahir ud Din, Advocate Bashir Sidiq, Advocate GN Shaheen, representative of Muhammad Azam Inqilabi (Mahaz-e-Azadi), representative of Mukhtar Ahmad Sofi, also addressed the gathering, a statement issued here said.

At the end, JKLF vice-chairman Advocate Bashir Ahmad Butt while paying glowing tributes to the deceased thanked the participants for gracing the occasion. A prayers meeting was also held in Islamabad, Pakistan in this connection which was headed by senior vice chairman JKLF Abdul Hameed Butt and attended by various members of the supreme council. Rich tributes were paid to Sheikh Kabeer, the statement said.

“Sheikh Abdul Kabeer represented a glorious history of struggle and sacrifices,” JKLF chairman said on the occasion.—KR