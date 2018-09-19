Syllabus of educational institutions is outdated Zaidi

Founder Rector of the COMSATS Institute of Information Technology, Islamabad, Dr Syed Mohammed Junaid Zaidi on Wednesday said that today outdated syllabus is being taught in educational institutions of the country and 99 percentage of the books of syllabus are authored by academia of other countries.

There are no writers in our country who can write syllabus books for their own children with latest knowledge and information of information technology.

Addressing the faculty of Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) on Wednesday at the Senate Hall of the university, noted scientist and educationist of Pakistan Dr Zaidi said that there was a need to bifurcate faculty into research faculty and teaching faculty at aimed to achieve goals of quality education and research in the country.

He said that today PhD has become essential for teachers. Therefore, they must acquire it, because about fifteen thousand PhDs are needed for existing 190 universities of the country.

“There are many challenges ahead for young faculty in the country, but they have to prove good teachers by concentrating on their professional responsibilities. If once they are entered in the field of teaching, then they have to fulfill its all obligations and shouldn’t search new job opportunities in newspapers daily,” the world known educationist said.

Talking on different layers and stages of education system he said in school, students are just groomed to understand basic things of life, in collage, they are prepared for universities and, in universities, they, being mature persons, are studying different subjects, doing practical and research work and involve in dialogue with other students and teachers. Thus, we have to follow these lines and prepare our younger generation for future challenges.

Talking about SMIU he had that he feels proud while visiting the Alma-Mater of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and has very much impressed from its clean and green environment, which is lacking mostly in public sector institutions of the country.

Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul Islam University in his welcome address highlighted the services of Dr Zaidi rendered in the field of education by establishing a great institute COMSATS Institute of Information Technology, and introducing NTS in the country. He said that our country needs such committed and most learned persons, who can lead the country towards progress and development in present day challenging era. He said there was a need to give royalty to the authors of syllabus books. Also there should be uniformity in education system in the country.He further said that we have to implement the education policy which was prepared by founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah—NNI

