Zahoor Ahmed Agha made new Balochistan governor

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi on Wednesday appointed Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha as the new governor of Balochistan.

Agha, who is a leader of the ruling PTI, has replaced Amanullah Yasinzai after the latter resigned from the post.

A statement issued by the President said that the resignation of Yasinzai has been accepted.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی نے گورنر بلوچستان امان اللہ یاسین زئی کا استعفیٰ منظور کرلیا صدر عارف علوی نے سید ظہور احمد آغا کو بلوچستان کا نیا گورنر مقرر کردیا — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) July 7, 2021

The resignation of Yasinzai comes around two months after a letter attributing to Prime Minister Imran Khan surfaced, asking the Balochistan governor to resign.

In the letter to Yasinzai, the premier said he was unable to see him in person owing to the prevalent Covid-19 situation in the country.

“It has been a pleasure to have worked with you, striving for creation of a welfare state and especially looking after the problems of people of the province of Balochistan,” read the letter, which is yet to be verfied.

However, given the current political situation, dexterity and deftness is needed at this Juncture for a delicate balancing act to simultaneously ensure political inclusion and fulfilment of our commitment towards the people of Pakistan.”

“Above in view, I intend to appoint a new governor in Balochistan and would, therefore, request you to resign.”

“This, of course, does not in any way reflect adversely on your competence or performance; it is just that the transformed political challenges Pakistan faces at present require, I believe, a change,” the prime minister concluded.

President Arif Alvi had appointed him as the governor of Balochistan on the recommendation of Prime Minister Imran Khan in October 2018.