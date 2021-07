Staff Reporter Islamabad

Syed Shehryar Shah of Pabani Syed abad Swabi has cleared his fourth semester with 90% marks in International School of Medicine, University of Kyrgyzstan and promoted to third year MBBS.

Syed Shehryar Shah said that heart disease is the biggest cause of deaths in Pakistan, hear disease is on the rise and treatment is so expensive rather not available to poor. Therefore he has decided to become a Cardiologist.