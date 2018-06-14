Syed Ali Zafar says delivery system of electricity is flawed

ISLAMABAD : Minster of Energy, Syed Ali Zafar has reiterated that the delivery system of electricity is flawed and even generated electricity is not fully reaching the end consumer.

He stated in a meeting held on Thursday by the Minster for Power Division to review supply and delivery of electricity.

Syed Ali Zafar, the Minister of Energy said that information on exact load shedding hours must be shared along with details of when and how long load shedding is taking place.

The transmission and distribution system capabilities enhancement have not taken place.

He pointed out that DISCOs have consistently not been able to fully utilize supplied energy and electricity has been unavailable in areas. He also pointed out that a website has been set up.