Syed Ali Gilani pays homage to Sheikh Abdul Aziz

ISLAMABAD :In Indian occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has paid rich tributes to the prominent Hurriyat leader, Sheikh Abdul Aziz, on his 10th martyrdom anniversary, Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Sheikh Abdul Aziz was shot dead by the Indian troops on this day in 2008 while he was leading a procession from Srinagar to the Line of Control against the economic blockade of the Kashmir Valley by Hindu extremists of Jammu.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Sheikh Abdul Aziz was a veteran leader who had dedicated his life for the Kashmir cause. He said that Sheikh Aziz was often incarcerated and had spent almost 20 years in different jails and interrogation centers in occupied Kashmir and India. “His sincerity towards the movement was beyond any doubt and he lived a very simple life. He sacrificed his life while he was leading from the front. His valuable contributions will always be remembered,” he said.

The APHC Chairman said that the best way to pay tributes to brave heart Kashmiris like Sheikh Aziz was that the people should remain loyal to the movement and demonstrate steadfastness, he added.

On the other hand, the APHC organized a peaceful protest march at Hyderpora Chowk in Srinagar against the nefarious designs of India to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir. It termed the attempts for abrogation of Article 35-A of the Indian Constitution as a deep ploy to legitimize the influx of non-state subjects to occupy fertile land and green meadows of Kashmir, get employment in all the government departments and ultimately reside permanently in Jammu and Kashmir, which poses a great threat to change the Muslim majority character of Jammu and Kashmir into minority.

APHC leaders including Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Bilal Ahmed Siddiqi, Hakeem Abdul Rasheed, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Nisar Hussain Rathar, Khawaja Firdous Wani, Syed Muhammad Shafi, Shakeel Ahmed Butt, Abdul Hamid Ilahi, Haji Qudos, Syed Imtiyaz Haider, Imran Ahmed Butt, Abdul Rashid Dar, Muhammad Hanif Dar, Muhammad Shafi Mir and Arshad Hussain Butt participated in the protest march against the brazen onslaught on the state subject laws of Jammu and Kashmir.

The leaders while addressing the participants of the march cautioned people against the ill designs of India and its stooges in the territory. They reiterated their commitment that they will fight and resist unto death against any onslaught on the demography of Jammu and Kashmir.

