Syed Ali Gilani hails FM Qureshi’s courageous address at UN General

SRINAGAR : Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Syed Ali Gilani, in Indian occupied Kashmir, has welcomed the Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi for courageously highlighting the Kashmir dispute at the United Nations General Assembly saying he proved to be a friend and well-wisher of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Shah Mehmood Qureshi had once again reiterated Pakistan’s stance that unless the core issue of Kashmir was resolved as per its historical perspective and the wishes of Kashmiri people, dance of death and destruction would have no end.

Reacting to the UNGA speech by Indian Foreign Minister, Sushma Sowraj, Syed Ali Gilani said that it was a pack of lies, deceit, arrogance and persistent denial of basic and ground realities.

He said, “We are neither surprised nor did we expect anything substantial to be delivered there. Because most people under the toxic influence of power and might, fail to accept truth.”

He said that it was due to the arrogant mindset that India preferred to be in denial mode since the tragedy of Kashmir was born in 1947.

Claiming to be the largest democracy with a multicultural society and a fast-growing economic hub, it can’t dare to accept the bare and internationally recognized issue only because they believe that they can crush the genuine people’s movement with their military might.

Gilani said lies even repeated for centuries and by the whole world they still remain lies.

The APHC Chairman said that it was expected from India to be in the cocoon of its denial, but ‘we were really surprised that this was deviation from the universally accepted and recognized issue was softly and quietly tolerated, without causing any repels in the conscious and commitment of those sitting and listening in this august house’.

“They very well knew that 18 resolutions presently lying in this office clearly and loudly contradict the gentle lady delivering the sermon on the podium. By doing so, India has not only once again rubbed salt on our wounds, but has put a big question mark on the authenticity and effectiveness of this world forum whose relevance and authority has already faded from past few decades,” Syed Ali Gilan added.

