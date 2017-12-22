Syed Ali Gilani condemns use of pellets

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani has strongly condemned the indiscriminate use of pellets against civilians by Indian forces and blinding youth in Shopian, terming it as an inhuman and barbarous act.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said Pervaiz Ahmad Dar, Imran Muneer, Feroz Ahmad and dozens of others had been the victims of the deadly weapon used nowhere else in the world. “The fact remains unchanged, Kashmir is the only place in the world where weapons like pellets are used against human beings,” he deplored.

Syed Ali Gilani said people everywhere in the world come on roads to express their anger and dissatisfaction and register their protest but nowhere law enforcing agencies use lethal and deadly weapons against their own people.

Lashing out at authorities for vandalism and heartless approach”, the APHC chairman said there is no let-up in killings. He said resistance leaders are caged and detained on one pretext or the other and even barred from mourning the killings.

He strongly denounced the continued house detention of party leaders including Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, Mohammad Ashraf Laya, Hakim Abdul Rashid, Mohammad Yasin Attai, Bashir Ahmad Irfani and Syed Imtiyaz Hyder, saying, “Our youth are being killed and maimed and we are not even allowed to share their pain.”

Referring to the continued and unstoppable spree of killings and maiming, the octogenarian leader said the wicked and cruel forces have once again started destroying residential houses and ransacking the belongings of people and harassing and detaining youth in the dead of night.—KMS