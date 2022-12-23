Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Sydney Thunder has decided to terminate the contract of Afghanistan’s pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi after a complaint about his behaviour was lodged.

Cricket Australia did not go into the details about the “incident” but the matter was serious enough to merit a review by CA’s Cricket Integrity Unit. He was soon let go following an investigation.

The Thunder received a complaint about the behaviour of Farooqi on Thursday, December 15, and referred it to CA for investigation.

“The behaviours displayed by Fazalhaq Farooqi sit outside our values and it was determined that his contract be terminated,” Cricket NSW chief Lee Germon said in a statement.

“Our focus now is providing the necessary support to those affected by this incident.”

No further elaborations were offered by any one of the involved parties and the details will be kept confidential.

Sydney Thunder signed Fazalhaq Farooqi after their platinum pick David Willey decided to skip this year’s competition. He was signed to a 9-match deal but leaves after just four games, well before his contract was up.

He was also part of the infamous match where his side was bowled out for 15 against Adelaide Strikers.

The Afghanistan international caught Sydney Thunder’s eye after impressing with his performances in Australia during the T20 World Cup.

The 22-year-old has already represented his country 17 times in T20Is and is set to be part of the upcoming Pakistan Super League where he will represent Islamabad United.