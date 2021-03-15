Swooning over Syra Yousaf’s recent wedding look and her fantastic dance moves!

It is not easy to endure when your personal life becomes the center of attention. It is even harder when you are in the public eye and are constantly being judged for your choices. Few people exit such scenarios without appearing like a lunatic.

One such name is Syra Yousaf. Yousaf has always been hailed as the epitome of class and elegance. However, the ‘Tanhaiyan’ star gained immense respect from her fans when she gracefully dealt with the discourse surrounding her ex-husband, Shahroz Sabzwari, cheating with a famous model which eventually led to divorce. Ever since the star’s following seems to have sky-rocketed.

Yesterday, Yousaf was spotted attending a wedding, and fans could not help but swoon over her look. The star wore a champagne lehenga choli with a traditional neckpiece, a classic up-do, and some minimal makeup. Lately, Yousaf has been seen sporting kohl-rimmed eyes and nude lips, which has become her signature makeup look.

Fans lavished the star’s picture on her Instagram with comments full of love. Even the actor Nausheen Shah could not resist praising her colleague as Shah wrote ‘You are so graceful babe’ followed by a heart emoticon.

Yousaf’s video of dancing to her heart’s content also went viral in which she can be seen showing some fantastic dance moves alongside her sister Palwasha Yousaf.