SWMB starts cleaning of surroundings of National Stadium after PSL final

Cleaning work, inside, outside and adjacent streets to the National Stadium of Karachi has been started after the final match of Pakistan Super League (PSL), on the directives of Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), Taha Ahmed Farooqi.

The Board is utilizing machinery and additional staff for cleaning of the surroundings of the National Stadium Karachi, said a statement on Monday. The cleaning work is being carried out in the areas of Shahra-e- Faisal, Airport, Karsaz road, Stadium road, Dalmia road, Drig road, University road, Hassan Square road, Sir Shah Suleman road and Kashmir road, said Director Front and Collection Solid Waste SSWMB. —APP

