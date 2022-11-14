Switzerland defeated Australia in the final of the Billie Jean King Cup to secure their first-ever trophy of the tournament at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

Belinda Bencic and Jil Teichmann won their respective singles ties leaving no need for deciding doubles to help their side overcome the heartbreak from last year when they lost to Russia in the final.

Teichmann got Swizertland going with a 6-3 4-6 6-3 win over Australia’s Storm Sanders in a repeat of last year’s semifinal matchup.

Teichmann dominated the first set but Sanders, still struggling with a leg injury and needing courtside treatment, twice rallied from being a break down in the second to force a decider in a riveting contest.

A fatigued Sanders, who had won all three of her previous singles matches this week, could not keep up and gifted Teichmann the key break for a 3-2 lead in a game that lasted 11 minutes before the Swiss saw out a hard-fought victory in two hours and 18 minutes.

With a win in their sights, Olympic champion Bencic eased past Ajla Tomljanovic 6-2 6-1.

Bencic, the world no 12 had not dropped a set all week and extended her run against Tomljanovic, wrapping up the victory in an hour and 15 minutes.

With their win over Australia, Switzerland became the 12th different country to win the Billie Jean King Cup and the first new champions since Italy in 2006.

Meanwhile, the seven-time winners Australia were seeking their first title since 1974 after also missing out in 2019, when they were beaten by France in Perth.