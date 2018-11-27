Switch gear & break barriers

The terror attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi is unfortunate. The international community has been mercilessly ravaged by the continuous terror attacks. The Asian region is especially facing the terror threats given the kind of volatile situation prevalent from time to time. There is no need to point the finger at any particular country. Rather the countries should fight terror menace through joint efforts and strategic methods.

The media houses are always having a much bigger role in this regard. Let there be no mudslinging against the media while tackling terrorism. Similarly the press should bring in the news of terror attacks more quickly and more effectively so that the people will react and the countries will wake up to the menace. I always remember how the world had reacted to the September 11 attacks and as a young college student then in 2001 in Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, I had posted my strong points of view on the attacks to the media besides sharing my concern online.

As a responsible reader, I would like to share one more interesting point about Pakistan since the recent terror attack occurred in Karachi. Recently I bumped into a business letter [that I drafted when I was working as an e-communicator with a private firm in Tuticorin]. In fact that letter was beautifully talking about the Pakistani business transactions with countries like India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives. I indeed felt happy then about that positive letter [just trust me!]. Let there be no barriers like religion, caste/colour, border and terrorism. Apart from tackling these inherent issues, the Asian countries like Pakistan, Nepal, India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh should come closer than before in order to beat economic slump and create a new growth story in the region in the best interests of everyone.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

