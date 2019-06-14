Geneva

Women across Switzerland are set to walk off the job and into the streets Friday to demand wage parity, nearly three decades after staging the country’s first nationwide strike for equal pay.

Events planned throughout the day range from pram marches, to whistle concerts, to extended lunch breaks and giant picnics, with huge demonstrations planned Friday evening in several cities, including in front of the government in Bern.

Unions and rights groups organising the events are hoping to see a sea of purple—the colour chosen to show solidarity with the cause—but in a country where work stoppages are extremely rare the turnout remains uncertain.

On June 14, 1991—10 years after equality between the sexes was enshrined in the Swiss constitution—half a million women walked out of their workplaces or homes to protest persistent inequalities.

Three decades on, however, the organisers of Friday’s events say things have barely improved, insisting women need to demand “more time, more money, more respect”.—APP