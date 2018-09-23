Swiss region overwhelmingly votes for ‘burqa ban’

Geneva

A second Swiss canton will introduce a regional “burqa ban”, after voters in St. Gallen overwhelmingly voted on Sunday to prohibit all face-covering garments in public spac-

es.

Nearly 67 per cent of voters in the north-eastern Swiss canton voted in favour of the new law, according to official results, paving the way for it to follow the example of the southern canton of Ticino, where a law was introduced two years ago that appeared to be aimed at burqas and other Muslim veils.

A text stipulating that “any person who renders themselves unrecognisable by covering their face in a public space, and thus endangers public security or social and religious peace will be fined” was adopted by lawmakers in St. Gallen late last year.—AFP

