Swiss Feuz wins downhill in Garmisch

GarmischPartenkirchen

Reigning downhill world champion Beat Feuz of Switzerland set down an Olympic marker on Saturday with a thundering victory in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

The 30-year-old Swiss clocked one minute, 55.39 seconds in the downhill as Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria and Italy’s Dominik Paris took joint second after they both finished at 0.18 secs back.

“I was completely at my limits at the end,” said a delighted Feuz following his third downhill World Cup win this season. With the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang beginning in two weeks, the Swiss now has a career total of seven downhill victories, with a further three in the Super-G, on the World Cup circuit.

Aksel Lund Svindal was first down the Kandahar course and held the lead until Feuz, fifth down the piste, shaved 0.28 seconds off his time on the lower section.—APP