Swiss envoy inaugurates 800KV hydropower house of AKRSP

Gul Hamaad Farooqi

Chitral

800KV micro hydropower house was completed by Aga Khan Rural Support Program (AKRSP) with a cost of 194 million rupees of 10 million of community share and 19 million by AKRSP. The power house was completed with the financial support of SDC (Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation) a Switzerland based donor agency. Ambassador of Switzerland Thomas Kolly was chief guest on the occasion who inaugurated the newly completed power house by cutting the ribbon.

The Swiss Ambassador and SDC team also visited (inspected) the newly established power house whose were briefed regarding the function of the power house. Miss Najma Sales officer briefed the delegation that this is the ever first modern power house which running with prepaid digital meter in which the consumer load balance and they get electricity at the rate of rupees 4 per unit.

When their balance in card finished power supply stop. Local people also presented traditional Chitrali and Hunza Caps as a gift to their guests.

Prominent educationist and president of the local society Sher Wali Khan Aseer in his welcome address said that this is a remote area where there are no opportunities of employment, or earning livelihood. Hence residents of the area go to out districts for hardworking and the women folk working on handicraft at their home but they need a proper vocational and skill development center.

He also demanded for more support from SDC and Swiss government to supply electricity to local consumer on subsidize rate so as to enabling them to use electric appliances, and to establish a cool store for keeping fruit and vegetable in cool store to save them from decomposing.

Addressing on the occasion chief guest Thomas Kolly highly hailed local people for their hardworking, hospitality, and peace loving and most discipline people of the country. He said that this is the first stair of their development and this power house will bring positive changes in their socio economics condition and daily life.