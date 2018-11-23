Swiss envoy hosts exhibition of Pakistani artists

The Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan Thomas Kolly, in collaboration with the National College of Arts (NCA) Lahore, inaugurated an exhibition entitled ‘Cross Border’ featuring Pakistani artists at his residence in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Kolly said, “It is an initiative to encourage and promote talented artists in their pursuit of excellence.

The 21 art pieces by 16 young artists offer a variety of techniques and forms.”

“If the role of art is to foster intellectual independence, expressive competence and aesthetic appreciation, this exhibition achieves these objectives very well,” he added.

Head of Fine Arts Department at NCA and curator of this exhibition Quddus Mirza said that the artists have dealt with the idea of moving beyond boundaries in their individual manner, an experience that makes one realize that there are as many borders as there are human beings.—INP

