Swiss companies keen to invest in Pakistan

Islamabad

Many Swiss companies are doing good business in Pakistan and more are interested to explore Pakistan for partnerships and investment as they consider Pakistan a potential market for business activities.

These views were expressed by Deputy Head of Mission, Switzerland Embassy Bernhard Furger during an interaction with local business community here at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

He accompanied Beat Ineichen, Senior Consultant (South Asia) of Switzerland Global Enterprise which is an umbrella organization of Switzerland to promote the Swiss exports and joint ventures of the Swiss companies in other countries.

Speaking at the occasion, Beat Ineichen said the Western media was not projecting good image of Pakistan while things here were much better.—APP

