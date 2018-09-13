Swiss CG, Sindh Governor discuss matters of mutual interest

The Consul General of Switzerland, Philipp Crevoisier here on Wednesday called on the Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail and discussed matters of mutual interest between the two countries.

Growing improvement in the climate of investment, with particular reference to Sindh province and its capital Karachi was particularly appreciated on the occasion.

The Sindh Governor highlighted importance of expansion in the Pak-Swiss Economic Cooperation program mentioning that the government of Pakistan is extensively engaged in stabilising national economy.

He said an extremely congenial environment exists in Karachi, the commercial hub of the country, and that all possible facilities would be extended to Swiss investors willing to finance business as well as development related projects here—APP

