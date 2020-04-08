Swindler arrested

Staff Reporter

The police arrested a swindler, who impersonated as an officer and deprived people of their money in the jurisdiction of Morgah Police Station here on Wednes-

day.

The police also recovered motorcycle and weapon from him used in crimes. According to spokesman, the man was identified as Umer Mubbark .

During the preliminary investigation, the accused revealed to conduct various purse snatching and house robberies in the area.

Morgah police arrested and registered a case against him while further investigation was in progress.