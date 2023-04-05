Swift touches Rs5million as Suzuki increases car prices again; check new rates here

KARACHI – Leading carmaker Suzuki Motor Company has announced another hike for its locally assembled cars as local currency further plummeted amid the economic meltdown.

Pak Suzuki Motors, the assembler of Suzuki brand automobiles in South Asian nation, notified new prices for another time. The new prices will be applicable from April 6 while the surge was up to Rs0.235 million.

The new price of Alto VX soared to Rs2,251,000, with a price difference of Rs107,000. The top-of-the-line variant Alto AGS was increased to RsRs2,935,000 with a difference of Rs140,000.

Wagon R VXR saw a price surge of Rs152,000, and the new price soared to Rs3,214,000; Wagon R AGS has been increased to Rs3,741,000. Cultus VXR jacked up to Rs3,718,000, and Cultus AGS stands at Rs4,366,000 with a difference of Rs209,000.

Suzuki Swift’s price increased to Rs4,256,000 and Swift GLX CVT increased to a staggering Rs4,962,000 with a difference of nearly Rs235,000.

Suzuki announces plant shutdowns till mid April amid import difficulties

Amid curbs imposed by the incumbent government due to a dollar shortage, Suzuki announced another plant shutdown to date in the current economic crisis as it is struggling to import raw materials.

In a notice to Pakistan Stock Exchange, the company maintained that its motorcycle plant will shut down till April 15 and automobile plant operations will remain suspended from April 7 to April 14 as supplies dry out.

The notice reads “Due to a shortage of inventory level, the management of the company has decided to extend shutdown period of its motorcycle plant till April 15, 2023”.