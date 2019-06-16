Staff Reporter

AIG Welfare Sindh Dr. Rizwan Ahmed has said the release of funds for the welfare of police personnel and for the funeral of martyred and deceased police officials under the revolving funds of Police Range/Units is being ensured.

He said that this is being done as per the directives of Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam and in line with the decision of Sindh Police Benevolent Fund Board, said a statement issued here on Sunday. The AIG, in a statement, said the steps for the welfare of police personnel would remain continue and such measures would be further strengthened.