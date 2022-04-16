Swiatek keeps rolling at Billie Jean King Cup

Iga Swiatek showed no signs of slowing down at the Billie Jean King Cup, leading her side to a comfortable 2-0 position after day 1.

Leading Poland from the front, the world no.1 notched her 18th win on the trot to give her team a cushion against Romania.

In her first match as world number one she dominanted Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-1 6-0 hitting 16 winners to wrap up the victory in just 55 minutes.

Prior to her win, the Pole had never won a single match in front of her home crowd.

Swiatek, the first ever Pole to ascend to the top of the rankings, lost both singles matches she played the last time she appeared in front of her own crowd in a 2019 play-off against Ukraine.

does not seem to wane any time soon.

Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu won on her Billie Jean King Cup debut to give Britain a crucial point in their qualifier against the Czech Republic.

The US Open Champion sealed a hard-fought 7-5 7-5 win over Tereza Martincova to level her teams tie at 1-1.

The 19 year-old was playing her first professional match on clay and gradually adjusted to the surface as she battled back in both sets to level the best-of-five tie after Harriet Dart lost 6-1 6-0 to Marketa Vondrousova.

Raducanu was trailing 4-5 and saved a set point before winning three games on the bounce to take the opening set. She then found herself 1-4 down but rallied to win six of the last seven games to close out the win.

Elena Rybakina dispatched Laura Siegemund 6-0 6-1 in just over an hour after Yulia Putintseva upset three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber with a 3-6 6-3 6-2 comeback win to give Kazakhstan a 2-0 lead over Germany.

Canada, led by US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez, Italy and Spain also put themselves in prime position to advance and will go into Saturday with 2-0 leads.

United States also took a 2-0 lead in North Carolina against war-ravaged Ukraine with Alison Riske and Jessica Pegula winning their respective singles rubbers.

The best-of-five qualifiers featured two singles matches on Friday followed by two on Saturday along with one doubles rubber.

The winners will seal a place at the Finals in November, with the losers advancing to a playoff tie.