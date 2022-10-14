World number 1 Iga Swiatek is through to the quarterfinal of the San Diego Open after another three-set battle with China’s Zheng Qinwen.

Playing in her first game since the Ostrava Open final, Swiatek had to endure both the weather and Zhang’s power strokes to record a 6-4 4-6 6-1 win, her Tour-leading 61st of the season.

The Pole started the match by sticking with baseline play to counter Zheng’s power. She managed to save the only break opportunity on serve before breaking her opponent at 4-all to take a one-set lead.

The second set followed the same pattern before Zheng saved five break attempts before returning the favour to send the match into the decider. Swiatek was on form in the decider, breaking Zheng’s serve at 2-1 before breaking once again to take the third set 6-1.

Having won titles in Miami, Indian Wells and most recently the US Open, the Pole is now 21-1 in the United States this season.

After Zheng, Coco Gauff will look to halt the Swiatek juggernaut in the San Diego Open quarterfinals after the American defeated Bianca Andreescu 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Gauff and Swiatek last met in the French Open final where the eventual champion, Swiatek, eased to a 6-1, 6-3 win.

Paula Badosa, Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys are also through to the quarterfinals.