World number 1 Iga Swiatek defeated Martina Trevisan to draw Poland level with Italy in the Brisbane City Finals at Pat Rafter Arena.

Lorenzo Musetti had given Italy the lead with a straightforward 6-1,6-1 win over Poland’s 260th-ranked Daniel Michalski in 58 minutes to start the proceedings.

Swiatek and Trevisan battle for Poland and Italy:

With the pressure on her shoulders once again, Swiatek managed a 6-2, 6-4 win to equalise the tie after a tough battle.

The French Open champion was relentless from the start landing 90% of first serves to keep the Italian on the backfoot before breaking her opponent on both chances to take the first set in just 34 minutes.

The tide quickly turned in the second set, however, as Swiatek’s errors began to mount as Trevisan’s confidence grew. The first five games of the second stanza went on longer than the entirety of the whole first set as the two traded blows.

The enthralling contest remained competitive until the very last game. With Swiatek serving for the win at 5-4, she was forced to stave off three break points from 15-40 down as Trevisan refused to go down without a fight.

On her first match point, the Pole dug in to out-rally her opponent and close out the 1 hour and 51-minute match.

With Swiatek and Trevisan completing their duties for Poland and Italy, the action turns to Hubert Hurkacz and Matteo Berrettini who are up next in the tie with Magda Linette facing Lucia Bronzetti in the 4th singles match.

If the winner is not decided by then, a mixed doubles final match will be played with Poland scheduled to field Swiatek and Hurkacz for the match, while Italy is set to play Camillo Rosatello and Musetti, though the teams can opt to make substitutions.

Elsewhere, the USA and Great Britain are tied at 1-1 in Sydney City Final while Croatia is leading Greece 1-0 in Perth City Finals.