Sweltering heat: Summer vacations in Sindh from Monday

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh government announced on Monday early summer vacations for public and private schools across the province. Summer vacations are being held early due to the blistering heat and start of the Holy month of Ramazan. The notification states that ‘summer vacations for all public and private educational institutions in Sindh’ have been rescheduled to May 14 to July 1.

‘All the educational institutions shall open on July 17,’ the notification adds, Private news channel reported. On Sunday, the Sindh education department had submitted a summary to Cheif Minister Murad Ali Shah seeking early summer vacations for schools across the province, which was approved on Monday. Last year, the education department had announced early summer vacations from May 26 to July 31 due to sweltering heat and Ramazan.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Dr. Abdul Wahab Wadhu said here on Monday that in view of scorching heat air-conditioned heatstroke units have been established in Hyderabad and Jamshoro branches of the hospital. He informed that Senior RMO Dr. Shoukat Ali Lakho has been appointed as focal person of heatstroke unit at Hyderabad branch while RMO Dr. Niaz Hussain Babarjan was supervising the unit at Jamshoro branch of the hospital.

All required facilities with sufficient quantity of medicines have been provided to the units in order to provide prompt first aid to heatstroke victims, he added.