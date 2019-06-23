Sweet tongues..!

Oh Bob! She says as she holds my arm, “where’ve you been so long?” “Bbbut, bbbut,” I stammer, “We met last week at Kumar’s party!” “I missed you,” she said, and just as I was getting ready to seat her in a chair and have a long conversation I see her eyes flit to someone else in the room and her grip on my arm relaxes and she is up and away. I watch as she gives the same treatment to another gullible fellow and then grin to myself, “Sweet tongue!” I say to myself.

Over the years I’ve come across dozens like her, men and women who utter the most heavenly lines but whose words mean nothing. Some of them succeed, like Moses Mendelssohn: Moses Mendelssohn, the grandfather of the famous German composer, was hunch backed. He was also madly in love with the attractive daughter of a rich merchant in Hamburg.

One day he went to see her, but the beautiful young woman was repulsed by his misshapen figure. Moses asked in a low tone, “Do you believe marriages are made in heaven?” “Yes,” she replied, “And do you?”

“Yes, I do,” replied Moses and then continued, “When a boy is born, the Lord in heaven announces which girl he will marry. At my birth I was shown my future bride, but was told, ‘Your wife will be hunchbacked! But I pleaded and said, Lord give me the hump and let the woman be beautiful and my prayer was answered!”

Moses got his bride, and I hope he had as good a heart as he had a tongue! Then there’s the tale of a priest, famous for his preaching! He now lay on his deathbed. Reviewing his life, he realized he had used his eloquence to build up his reputation more than leading people to a spiritual life, so he felt troubled.

A friend of his noticing his discomfort came over to his bedside and said reassuringly, “ Have courage Reverend when you die and go before God, just remind him of the excellent sermons you’ve preached.” The priest replied sadly, “if the Lord does not remember them then there is certainly no use in me reminding him of them!”

I remember the words of Count Charles Talleyrand, “Speech,” he said, “was given to man to disguise his thoughts!” Is that how it should be? I quote from the Book of Psalms, which says, “May the words of my mouth and the mediation of my heart be pleasing to you, O Lord!”

So it’s not how pleasing to men that our words should be, but how pleasing to God that they are, and what words does God want? Nothing but the truth, the absolute truth! So do have a sweet tongue, but let it learn to utter only the truth..!