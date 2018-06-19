Sweet sellers enjoy rise in their business

As sweets are an integral part of Eid festivities in most Muslim cultures , a large number of sweet shops in the federal capital of Islamabad are savoring the rush of customers requesting their favorite treats for Eid ul Fitr.

A report aired by a private news channel said , Famous bakeries and sweet shops in the city were seen packed with people buying items for their families and friends.

According to shopkeepers, people in huge numbers were seen thronging the prominent bakery and sweet shops. These shops have been decorated with different varieties of delicious sweets, pastries, cookies, cakes, biscuits and deserts.

The business has boomed by 100-300 per cent with citizens buying large quantities of sweets for celebrations at home and as gifts for others.

“Eid days are the days when we sell a huge amount of bakery items and sweets as compared with the rest of the year. Despite increase in the number of people in our shop, we don’t compromise on quality,” said Hanif Muhammad a bakery owner.—APP

