Sweet exchanging

Troops of the two neibouring countries – Pakistan and India – exchanged sweets on the Eid Day (Wednesday) at Chakan Da Bagh crossing point along the Line of Control in Poonch. Sweets exchange is a gesture appreciated by the people of the two countries and is expected to go a long way in promoting peace, friendship and work for betterment of the two peoples. Exchanging sweets doesn’t only show happiness in the faces of troops but also it generates hope of trading and working on peace among the peoples of the two countries. We all expect from new Government of Pakistan as well as that of India that they will spare no stone unturned for the betterment of not only the two nations but also for the entire region.

AHMED KHAN

Kech

