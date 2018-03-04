Sweep your door, first!

From where scribe has to start penning on this heart-burning-subject is a difficult question? Anyhow, recent, Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) meeting was just beginning of new round of US and UK’s motion.

The motion was focused on Jamat-ud-Dawa and was put forward at India’s behest. The US and allies have been consistently ignoring our longstanding concern about ongoing deficiencies in India’s implementation of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism finance regime.

What was doing Kulbhushan Yadav? What Modi’s government is doing in Kashmir, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and China’s border line?

‘O’ time has come for Pakistan to draw red-lines, starting with specifying transit fee on every American-truck-and-aeroplane that uses Pakistani territory for entering Afghanistan. So that Modi (well proved terrorist) arrange logistics for US allies war machines in Afghanistan via Chabahar port.

The US should also pay along with “arrears” share of cost of border management which, so far borne by Pakistan, since capturing Afghanistan on dubious claims, also, just for entering Central Asia!!

Heartiest thanks to Turkey, China and Russia – for opposing the motion. Delisting Pakistan from terror financing list in February 2015, FATF had already noted “Pakistan made significant progress in improving its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing and had also established legal and regulatory framework to meet commitments”.

Pakistan has also been working with the Asia-Pacific Group to address issues identified in its evaluation report “UNSC Resolution 1267”. Uncle Sam has specially shown concern over Pakistan on behest of India – because of major arms purchaser. So, it is better for blame gamers, to sweep their doors first!

MUHAMMAD AZAM MINHAS

Tatrinote, AK

